{{ timeAgo('2018-09-10 13:04:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue in the Pros: Week 1 in the NFL

- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

A look at how Purdue alumni fared in the NFL this weekend:

WEEK 1

USA Today Sports

Ja'Whaun Bentley: The rookie linebacker played more than anyone at his position in his NFL debut, in the New England Patriots' 27-20 win over Houston. He finished with seven tackles.

More: Bill Bellichick on Bentley

USA Today Sports

Drew Brees: The New Orleans Saints QB — perhaps you've heard of him — opened his 18th season with a 37-of-45 day, throwing for 439 yards and three touchdowns. But the Saints fell to the Buccaneers in a shootout, 48-40.

USA Today Sports

Ricardo Allen: The Atlanta Falcons DB made five tackles and a breakup in an 18-12 loss to the defending-champion Eagles on Thursday night.

USA Today Sports

Ryan Kerrigan: The linebacker finished with no stats in Washington's 24-6 win over Arizona.

USA Today Sports

Kawann Short: The Panthers DT recorded two sacks of Dak Prescott in Carolina's 16-8 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

MORE

• Cornerback Anthony Brown finished the Dallas Cowboys' 16-8 loss at Carolina with three tackles and a pass breakup.

• Return man Raheem Mostert recorded no stats in the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Dennis Kelly started at guard for the Tennessee Titans and actually played alongside fellow Purdue alum Kevin Pamphile.


{{ article.author_name }}