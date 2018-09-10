A look at how Purdue alumni fared in the NFL this weekend:

WEEK 1

Drew Brees: The New Orleans Saints QB — perhaps you've heard of him — opened his 18th season with a 37-of-45 day, throwing for 439 yards and three touchdowns. But the Saints fell to the Buccaneers in a shootout, 48-40.

Ricardo Allen: The Atlanta Falcons DB made five tackles and a breakup in an 18-12 loss to the defending-champion Eagles on Thursday night.

Ryan Kerrigan: The linebacker finished with no stats in Washington's 24-6 win over Arizona.

Kawann Short: The Panthers DT recorded two sacks of Dak Prescott in Carolina's 16-8 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

