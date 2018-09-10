Purdue in the Pros: Week 1 in the NFL
A look at how Purdue alumni fared in the NFL this weekend:
WEEK 1
Ja'Whaun Bentley: The rookie linebacker played more than anyone at his position in his NFL debut, in the New England Patriots' 27-20 win over Houston. He finished with seven tackles.
Drew Brees: The New Orleans Saints QB — perhaps you've heard of him — opened his 18th season with a 37-of-45 day, throwing for 439 yards and three touchdowns. But the Saints fell to the Buccaneers in a shootout, 48-40.
Ricardo Allen: The Atlanta Falcons DB made five tackles and a breakup in an 18-12 loss to the defending-champion Eagles on Thursday night.
Ryan Kerrigan: The linebacker finished with no stats in Washington's 24-6 win over Arizona.
Kawann Short: The Panthers DT recorded two sacks of Dak Prescott in Carolina's 16-8 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
MORE
• Cornerback Anthony Brown finished the Dallas Cowboys' 16-8 loss at Carolina with three tackles and a pass breakup.
• Return man Raheem Mostert recorded no stats in the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
• Dennis Kelly started at guard for the Tennessee Titans and actually played alongside fellow Purdue alum Kevin Pamphile.
