If you were at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Friday, depending on the moment, on the shot, on the shooter, it felt a little bit like being in Purdue basketball past.



Men of Mackey is Purdue Alumni's The Basketball Team basketball team. It features five former Boilermakers: Jon Octeus, Eric Hunter, Kelsey Barlow, David Jenkins Jr., and Sasha Stefanovic.



Men of Mackey advanced in its first matchup, coming from behind to dominate the second half against Fort Wayne Champs 75-63.



Men of Mackey struggled early, not finding an offensive rhythm and giving up a lot of offensive rebounds. Then, head coach, also former Boiler, Lewis Jackson, found a lineup that worked for him.



It involved playing most his Boilers, four of the five guards at a time, and for minutes it looked like Purdue offenses of old with Jenkins going off, knocking down three first half three pointers to keep Purdue in it and knocking down a fourth later in the game for good measure.



Current Purdue assistant coach, and former player, Sasha Stefanovic also flashed back to his playing days. He was in vintage form, taking a hand off and knocking down a three pointer at the top of the key late in the game. With the fear of Stefanovic getting hot, Men of Mackey drew up a set of screen for Stefanovic and Fort Wayne sent two guys at Stefanovic, leaving a big open for a dunk at the hoop.



Stefanovic finished this flurry by showing off, catchihng the ball 30+ feet away from the rim and draining the deep three.



