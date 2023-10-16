Purdue lands 2024 four-star tight end Tayvion Galloway
Despite having dropped its game with Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, Ryan Walters and Purdue football got some good news on the recruiting trail following the matchup. 2024 four-star tight end Tayvion Galloway announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on the heels of visiting campus.
Galloway was one of the top remaining prospects on the board in the class of 2024, having a four-star rating and being the 29th ranked tight end in the class by Rivals.
This ends a months long pursuit of the highly-touted prospect out of Ohio, as tight ends coach Seth Doege and Ryan Walters pushed hard to land the talented tight end ever since his de-commitment from LSU over the summer.
Galloway disclosed his final six in September, which included the Boilermakers, along with Colorado, Miami, Louisville, Arkansas, and UCF. He also took game day visits to both Florida schools on that list before a trip to West Lafayette on Saturday.
The Ohio native will fit what offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and Seth Doege want out of their tight ends with a 6'6" frame and showing off more athleticism at the position. Galloway can be stretched vertically down the field or can get the ball in the open field and make plays. He also has a great feel for leverage and finding open spots in the defense. Galloway plays with physicality as well, as he is a willing and effective blocker in the run game.
Purdue now adds its coveted tight end to the 2024 recruiting class with the commitment of Galloway, which gives crown jewel and four-star quarterback Marcos Davila a strong group of weapons surrounding him.
Galloway joins wide receivers Keonde Henry, Shamar Rigby, Tra'Mar Harris and Jesse Watson as the pass catchers in the class, along with running back commit Jaheim Merriweather.
With Galloway's commitment Purdue's class now stands at 24 members is the 28th ranked recruiting class in the country