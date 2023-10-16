Despite having dropped its game with Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, Ryan Walters and Purdue football got some good news on the recruiting trail following the matchup. 2024 four-star tight end Tayvion Galloway announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on the heels of visiting campus.

Galloway was one of the top remaining prospects on the board in the class of 2024, having a four-star rating and being the 29th ranked tight end in the class by Rivals.

This ends a months long pursuit of the highly-touted prospect out of Ohio, as tight ends coach Seth Doege and Ryan Walters pushed hard to land the talented tight end ever since his de-commitment from LSU over the summer.

Galloway disclosed his final six in September, which included the Boilermakers, along with Colorado, Miami, Louisville, Arkansas, and UCF. He also took game day visits to both Florida schools on that list before a trip to West Lafayette on Saturday.