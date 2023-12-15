The second defensive transfer portal commitment is now locked in for the Boilermakers as former Boston College edge rusher Shitta Sillah announced that he will transfer to Purdue. Sillah was on campus last weekend for an official visit after having been visited by Joe Dineen since entering the portal.

Sillah also held offers from the likes of Memphis, App State, Temple, UMass, James Madison, Texas State and Old Dominion out of the transfer portal before pledging to the Boilermakers.

Early in his Boston College career, Sillah looked like a promising young edge rusher, but wasn't able to put it all together with the Eagles. Over five seasons, Sillah totaled 80 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Injuries struck in 2022 as he went down with a season-ending injury in the first game of the season and played in eight games this fall before entering the portal.

Despite seeing a limited role, Sillah was the fifth-highest graded defender for Boston College this season, holding a 70.2 mark by Pro Football Focus. He also had a grade of 71.8 in 2021, headlined by a 77.5 run defense grade.

Listed as a defensive end at 6'4" and 253 pounds, Sillah will join the outside linebackers unit in West Lafayette under the direction of Joe Dineen. Purdue already has the Big Ten's leading sack duo from a year ago returning in Nic Scourton and Kydran Jenkins, while freshman Will Heldt looks to continue his rise with the Boilermakers. The departures of Khordae Sydnor and Scotty Humpich leaves Purdue without experienced depth behind its star tandem, which Sillah will now provide.

Sillah is the fifth transfer portal addition overall and second defensive commitment of the off-season, joining defensive lineman Jamarius Dinkins, for Purdue and head coach Ryan Walters.