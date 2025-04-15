Purdue lands commitment from 2026 three-star OL Brock Brownfield

Vance Vice's offensive line added a future member on Tuesday morning, as 2026 three-star New Palestine (Ind.) offensive lineman Brock Brownfield announced his commitment to the Boilermakers, via X.

Brownfield's decision comes just days after his unofficial visit to campus over the weekend, where he took in Purdue's spring showcase and wrapped up his recruitment in the process.

The New Palestine native was a target of the last staff in West Lafayette and the Boilermakers' pursuit of the in-state standout continued with Barry Odom at the helm. Brownfield chose the Boilermakers over offers from Michigan State, Northwestern, Indiana, West Virginia, Bowling Green, Ball State, Miami (OH), and Toledo.

Purdue continues its hot streak on the recruiting trail, in the high school ranks, landing its fourth commitment in a week. Brownfield joins recent commitments of four-star quarterback Corin Berry, three-star running back Izaiah Wright and 2025 three-star wide receiver Jalil Hall. He also becomes the fifth commitment in the 2026 class, joining Berry, Wright, three-star offensive lineman Rico Schrieber and three-star linebacker Brayden Sweeney. That makes up the 46th ranked class in the 2026 cycle, according to Rivals.

Brownfield gives Purdue its second offensive line commitment in the cycle, joining Schrieber, while the Boilermakers aim to bolster the trenches with names like Ryley Kester, James Williams, and Oliver Miller still on the board in the class.