Purdue picked up an intriguing pass catcher Monday evening as Florida Atlantic transfer wide receiver Jahmal Edrine announced his commitment to the Boilermakers via Twitter. This comes after an official visit last week.

Edrine spent two seasons at Florida Atlantic and had a stellar redshirt freshman campaign before entering the transfer portal. The Fort Lauderdale native recorded 39 catches for 570 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games.

The 6'3" receiver also had a pair of breakout performances, with 9 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns against Ohio and a 109 yard game against Middle Tennessee State late in the season.

The newest Boilermakers already has some experience in Ross-Ade Stadium as he had one catch for 39 yards in the Owls' loss to Purdue last September.

Purdue adds Edrine to a wide receiver room with several intriguing options, but no clear-cut number one pass catcher. He will join TJ Sheffield, Mershawn Rice, Deion Burks, Elijah Canion and Abdur Rahmaan-Yaseen in the Boilermakers' pass catching core.

Edrine provides a red zone target with the ability to create big plays in the passing game. Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and quarterback Hudson Card picked up another weapon to play with this fall.