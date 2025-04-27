Purdue lands Georgia long snapper transfer Luke Raab

Purdue has added to its special teams unit via the transfer portal, netting a commitment from former Georgia long snapper Luke Raab on the heels of an official visit to campus.

Raab spent one year in Athens, but did not appear in a game for the Bulldogs this season. The redshirt freshman went to Georgia after a standout prep career that saw him become one of the top long snappers in the 2024 recruiting class.

The Tennessee native was ranked at the No. 6 long snapper in the class and a five-star prospect by Kohl's Professional Camps, and held offers from Tennessee, Stanford, Vanderbilt and UConn out of high school, in addition to Georgia.

Raab now heads to West Lafayette where he will have the inside track at the starting job come fall camp, where he will be competing with incoming freshman Justin Schmidt. The two newcomers will likely round out the long snapper room for Shibest and the Boilermakers after they saw starting Nick Levy and reserve Claude Strnad both enter the transfer portal last week.

Raab is the fourth former Georgia Bulldog to transfer to Purdue this spring, as he'll join the trio of former and now future teammates Nitro Tuggle, Michael Jackson III and Marques Easley in making the move from Athens to West Lafayette ahead of next season.

Purdue now has 16 portal additions in the spring cycle, with Raab joining Sanders Ellis (Tennessee State), Marcus Moore (Bowling Green), Jude McCoskey (Tulane), Corey Smith (Tulsa), Chalil Cummings (Memphis), Bradyn Joiner (Auburn), Ryan Browne (North Carolina), Ian Jeffries (Arkansas State), Tuggle and Jackson III (Georgia), Tyrell Green (Eastern Kentucky), Marc Nave (Kentucky), Breylon Charles (North Texas), and Marques Easley (Georgia).