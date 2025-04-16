Purdue lands Israeli guard Omer Mayer

Things just got interesting in West Lafayette.





The Purdue Boilermakers just went international to land a commitment from Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv's 19 year old guard Omer Mayer.



Mayer is a smooth shooting combo-guard with a bunch of international experience, and will add to what is becoming a very loaded back court for the Purdue Boilermakers.





Mayer has been playing professional since the summer of 2023 when he signed to Tel Aviv as a 16 year old. Soon after, he signed an extention with the team until 2027. Mayer grew up in the team's developmental youth program from the age of 8 before joining professionally. He has also played for the U18 team since he was 15.



In the summer of 2024, Mayer broke out for the U18 national team in the European championships by averaging 18.3 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 5.1 APG while helping make it to the semi-finals, qualifying the team for the next year's U19 World Championships.



With all the changes to college basketball, NIL, and eligibility rulings, more and more European players, even ones playing professionally, have started to look into the college basketball ranks to advance their career. Mayer, playing for the national team, traveled to the US this week to participate in the Nike Hoop Summit where some of the best US prospects face off against some of the best recruits from around the world.





Mayer is the second addition for Purdue in the portal, joining big man Oscar Cluff.



Purdue has lost four players to the portal including rotation stalwarts, Myles Colvin and Camden Heide, and Mayer is an interesting addition to this year's team and beyond. At 19, Mayer will have four years of eligibility and could be even more of a play for the future for a Purdue team that will be moving on from seniors Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn after next season.



Mayer could be the heir apparent lead guard after Smith who just won the Bob Cousy Award for point guard of the year in college basketball this week.



Mayer's 6-4 frame combined with good handles makes him an interesting addition to a guard room that features Fletcher Loyer, CJ Cox, and Gicarri Harris in addition to Smith.



Mayer is more suited now to play off ball as a secondary scorer and play maker. His jump shot has been streaky at times, but his mechanics are solid. He's comfortable shooting off the dribble, getting to the basket, and despite some high turnover numbers, flashes as someone capable of creating consistently for others.



Painter has valued additional ball handlers more and more throughout the seasons and Mayer will instantly provide a lot of scoring juice and someone able to get his own shot and create for others. The only question is how will he handle the physicality in the Big Ten, especially he has to play more of a wing position on defense.



But there is no doubt that Purdue got a lot more talented today. Stay tuned, I'll have a more thorough breakdown of Mayer for premium subscribers.