Purdue football picked up another offensive weapon in the transfer portal on Tuesday as former Marshall wide receiver Corey Gammage announced his commitment to the Boilermakers via Twitter.

In late January, Gammage committed to Memphis after entering the portal but did not enroll with the Tigers. He remained in the portal until Tuesday, when he landed in West Lafayette.

Gammage entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending five years with the Thundering Herd. Over the last two years, Gammage was Marshall's leading receiver, with 130 catches, 1,652 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

At 6'4", 220 pounds, the Marshall transfer will provide another big body for Hudson Card to throw to in the fall. He joins former FAU wide receiver Jahmal Edrine as the two pass catchers the Boilermakers have landed this off-season. Both of the additions are bigger receivers that also have the ability to create plays in open space.

Gammage and Edrine will join the likes of TJ Sheffield, Mershawn Rice, Deion Burks, Elijah Canion and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen as the headliners of Purdue's receiving corps. The Boilermakers remain without a clear-cut number one option at the receiver position following Charlie Jones' departure to the NFL, but have added reinforcements at the position heading into 2023.