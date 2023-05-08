Griffin reunites with his former position coach with the Tigers, Marcus Johnson , who was hired by the Boilermakers in March following the abrupt departure of Matt Mattox . He is not the first Missouri transfer to head for Purdue, as he follows long snapper Daniel Hawthorne , who announced his commitment to the Boilermakers in April.

Purdue picked up its second offensive lineman from the transfer portal in the last week as former Missouri offensive lineman Luke Griffin announced his commitment to the Boilermakers, which follows a weekend visit to West Lafayette.

Over four years at Missouri, Griffin played in 33 career games and made eight starters, all at left guard. Last season, he saw 116 snaps and did not allow a sack or a quarterback hit in a reserve role. Griffin's most productive season came in 2021 when he started six games and had the third-best run blocking grade of eligible linemen by Pro Football Focus.

This off-season, Purdue lost starters Eric Miller and Spencer Holstege to the transfer portal, while projected reserves Jared Bycznski, Sione Finau, and Cross Watson also left the program. Those departures left the Boilermakers with a need along the offensive line.

Purdue's new coaching staff prioritized building depth across the offensive line and have now added Griffin to the list of newcomers. The redshirt senior joins Preston Nichols, Jalen Grant, and Ben Farrell as recent additions to the trenches in West Lafayette.

Jalen Grant and Marcus Mbow are penciled in as starters at the guard spots for Purdue heading into the summer, which would likely put Griffin as the top reserve at left guard to start his Boilermaker career. Griffin provides Marcus Johnson with another veteran presence to help bolster the front line over the next two years.