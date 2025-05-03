Purdue lands Monmouth transfer edge rusher Miles Mitchell

Purdue football added to its pass rush this weekend, landing former Monmouth edge rusher Miles Mitchell out of the transfer portal, on the heels of his visit to West Lafayette.

Mitchell heads to Purdue after spending three years at Monmouth, and a semester at Lackawanna College before transferring to the Hawks.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound edge rusher has tallied 82 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks during his career thus far, including having 30 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks as a junior in 2024.

Mitchell now joins a revamped pass rush unit under defensive ends coach Jake Trump in West Lafayette, which also features fellow transfers Breylon Charles, CJ Nunnally IV and Breeon Ishmail, as well as returning defensive ends CJ Madden and Trey Smith.

Purdue is now up to 53 transfer additions this off-season and 23 during the spring portal window, which has seen a significant amount of reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball come to West Lafayette. Mitchell joins the likes of Charles, Myles Slusher, Tre Wright, An'Darius Coffey, Charles Correa, Josh Burney, Ian Jeffries, Chalil Cummings, Marcus Moore and Sanders Ellis as a part of that group.