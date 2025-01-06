Purdue lands TCU transfer safety Richard Toney Jr.

A wave of incoming help for the secondary is underway, as TCU transfer safety Richard Toney Jr. becomes the latest transfer to commit to Purdue out of the portal. Toney took a one day visit on Saturday to West Lafayette and walked out with a new home.

Toney had other visits taken or lined up to Syracuse and Arkansas State, while holding offers from Wake Forest, UCLA, Washington State, Western Kentucky and others out of the portal.

The junior defensive back spent one year with the Horned Frogs, playing limited snaps defensively, and tallying nine total tackles and a pass breakup in 2024. Prior to his one year stay in the Big 12, he was a standout at Nevada in 2023, where he had 67 tackles, four tackles for loss, and a pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns. During that season, his best at the collegiate level, he held a 59.4 Pro Football Focus defensive grade, as well as a 65.5 run defense grade for the Wolf Pack.

Toney now comes to West Lafayette, where he joins what will be a new-look secondary in West Lafayette, becoming the third defensive back Barry Odom and company have landed. He joins Memphis safety Tahj Ra-El and UNLV cornerback Tony Grimes as new additions to Charles Clark's unit, which is also expected to return Smiley Bradford and Antonio Stevens, among several other talented youngsters like Ty Hudkins and Luke Williams.

Purdue now has 21 incoming transfers this cycle, with more pledging to the program by the day.