Purdue long snapper Nick Levy to enter transfer portal

A starter in James Shibest's specialists group is heading to the transfer portal, as long snapper Nick Levy announced that he will be entering the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

Levy came to West Lafayette prior to last season after a standout career at William & Mary, where he was a Freshman All-American and a Stats Perform Preseason All-American before his sophomore campaign in 2023. Levy started all 12 games at long snapper for the Boilermakers in 2024, earning a 70.5 Pro Football Focus grade, which was third among Boilermakers that played over 100 special teams snaps last season. Along with that, he earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors by the coaches for his play.

Levy had previously entered the transfer portal in December, before changing course and returning to the Boilermakers for spring practice, where he had resumed his role as the starter for James Shibest and the Purdue special teams unit.

Purdue now has just long snapper slated to be on the roster for next season, incoming freshman Justin Schmidt. Joining Levy in the transfer portal is redshirt sophomore long snapper Claude Strnad, who spent one season with the Boilermakers after coming over from Illinois State via the portal last off-season.

The now lacking depth could push Purdue in the direction of finding another long snapper on the open market.