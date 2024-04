Purdue's men's golf team did something in its opening round of the Big Ten Championship it hasn't done since 2019, finishing in the top three after day one.



Purdue sits 8 shots behind leader Northwestern and just 2 shots behind second place Michigan State at Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio.



The Boilermakers were 8-over par as a team, two shots ahead of a three way tie between Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin.



There are 10 teams within 8 shots of second place.



Kent Hsaio led the way on day one, shooting an even-par 70 and tied for fifth lowest score of the day. Hsiao's round was nearly without blemish except for a double bogey on the difficult par-4 eighth hole. He's just one of seven golfers to record an even-par round or better.



Peyton Snoeberger had a 1-over par 71 and Herman Sekne was 3-over.



Nels Surtani and Sam Easterbrook both eagled on the front nine, but couldn't find a birdie on the back nine. The two both tied for 32nd overall at 4-over par 74.



Purdue will be a part of Saturday's final grouping, starting at 10:40 a.m. ET, on hole No. 1, and will be paired with Michigan State and Northwestern as they look to make a second day charge.