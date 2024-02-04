Advertisement
Purdue nets preferred walk-on commitment from 2024 DB Ayden Murray

Nov 18, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; A detail view of a Purdue Boilermakers helmet on the sideline during a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

Purdue football added another preferred walk-on commitment late Saturday night in 2024 defensive back/wide receiver Ayden Murray out of Shaker Heights, Ohio. Murray announced his pledge via X, giving the Boilermakers their ninth preferred walk-on for the incoming class.

Murray was an All-Conference selection twice and earned conference defensive player of the year honors during his career at Shaker Heights. The two-way standout totaled 35 tackles and an interception and added 13 catches for 189 yards and three scores in six games.

Purdue continues to fill out its roster for 2024, with Murray joining a growing list of incoming preferred walk-ons into the program. The full list for the 2024 recruiting cycle can be found below.

Purdue football 2024 preferred walk-ons
Name Position Hometown Prev. School

Stu Smith

Defensive back

Indianapolis, IN

Holy Cross

Antonio Harris

Running back

Newburgh, IN

Newburgh

Logan Jellison

Outside linebacker

Elkhart, IN

Elkhart

Carson Kitchel

Quarterback

West Lafayette, IN

West Lafayette

Cooper Kitchel

Wide receiver

West Lafayette, IN

West Lafayette

Isaiah Needam

Defensive back

Indianapolis, IN

Perry Meridian

Luke Klare

Tight end

Cincinnati, OH

St. Xavier

Reese Hill

Defensive lineman

Greenfield, IN

Greenfield Central

Ayden Murray

Defensive back

Shaker Heights, OH

Shaker Heights
