Purdue football added another preferred walk-on commitment late Saturday night in 2024 defensive back/wide receiver Ayden Murray out of Shaker Heights, Ohio. Murray announced his pledge via X, giving the Boilermakers their ninth preferred walk-on for the incoming class.

Murray was an All-Conference selection twice and earned conference defensive player of the year honors during his career at Shaker Heights. The two-way standout totaled 35 tackles and an interception and added 13 catches for 189 yards and three scores in six games.

Purdue continues to fill out its roster for 2024, with Murray joining a growing list of incoming preferred walk-ons into the program. The full list for the 2024 recruiting cycle can be found below.