Throughout the off-season, the Purdue coaching staff talked about their excitement for Max Klare's career in West Lafayette, but with veterans like Garrett Miller and Paul Piferi expected to have large roles at the tight end spot, what Klare's role would be was a question mark.

It's not a question anymore.

Klare has emerged as one of the top contributors for the Boilermakers' offense this season, starting the first three games of the year and excelling in his role. His coaches and teammates all say the same thing when asked about the redshirt freshman tight end. They have seen his ability for awhile, but now it's finally coming to light.

"I mean we've seen it in practice, throughout the whole fall camp and everything like that," quarterback Hudson Card said after the Virginia Tech win.

"What you're seeing is what we've been seeing since spring ball really," head coach Ryan Walters said following Klare's breakout game in Blacksburg.

"What he's shown on Saturdays is what we've seen since we've been here," offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said. "Over the last couple of weeks, he's started to show up."

You may think a young breakout player like Klare may have surprised himself by what he's done to start the season, but the humble yet confident redshirt freshman expected this. Klare credited the work he put in throughout the spring and summer for a fast start to 2023.

"I wouldn't say I'm surprised. I put in the work, based off of the summer and spring ball, you know, I'm not surprised," Klare said.

Klare also gave credit to his coaches and position mates Garrett Miller and Drew Biber for putting him in a position to be successful and helping him as he assumes the role as the top tight end for the Boilermakers.

"It's been good, coaches have put me in a great position to succeed. Practice has been good, practicing hard. Obviously Garrett Miller getting healthy helps me a lot too, getting him back on the field. Drew Biber has been playing great as well, so it's been good so far," Klare said.

Harrell and tight ends coach Seth Doege have been very complimentary of Purdue's tight end group since getting to West Lafayette this off-season, marveling at the depth of the group and how they could impact the game. That's what we've seen through three games from the Boilermakers, with Klare at the forefront.