Purdue and Matt Painter no longer have to answer questions about losses in the NCAA Tournament after its run to the NCAA title game last season.



But that doesn't mean there aren't questions.



Today we'll work towards answering one of the biggest on court questions: who takes all the vacated shots from Zach Edey's departure?



With the loss of the back to back player of the year, Purdue has a lot of production and a lot of shots to replace. We'll look into who will fill Edey's large shoes, including a ready made post player, and potential guards that will have the offense run through them more.





Purdue's offense should transform as it learns to play without Edey. Will the freshmen pick up the weight or does Purdue already have its next post replacement in waiting?



