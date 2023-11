Another Purdue offensive lineman has now announced his departure from the program, as redshirt freshman Malachi Preciado will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons with the Boilermakers.

Preciado was a three-star recruit in the class of 2022, primarily working at center and guard for Purdue. The New Orleans native appeared in seven games during his time in West Lafayette, all as a reserve, but is now in search of a new home for the rest of his collegiate career.