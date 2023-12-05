Add another offensive lineman to the big board for Purdue football. The Boilermakers offered Michigan State transfer Ethan Boyd on Tuesday, adding to its growing list of targets in the trenches out of the transfer portal.

Boyd was a three-star recruit in the class of 2021, where he joined the Spartans offensive line. The Lansing, Michigan native played in 22 games at Michigan state, starting three at right tackle in 2023. Boyd had a Pro Football Focus grade of 59.9 overall, including 66.9 in run blocking and 43.3 in pass blocking scenarios.

Purdue joins a growing list of offers for the redshirt sophomore, including Colorado, Pittsburgh, Arizona State, and Louisville, with more potentially coming soon. Marcus Johnson and company are expected to have starting left tackle Mahamane Moussa back in the fold next season, but are looking to build depth and add talent to the trenches via the portal this off-season.