Purdue Official Visit Preview: Harrison Ingram

Rivals.com five-star forward Harrison Ingram
Rivals.com five-star forward Harrison Ingram officially visits Purdue starting Thursday.
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Starting today, Purdue will have one of the best players in the country in the Class of 2021 on campus, as Dallas' Harrison Ingram makes a junior-year official visit to Purdue.

The Rivals.com five-star small forward from St. Mark's High School will be making his second visit to Purdue, after previously unofficially visiting back in the summer.

