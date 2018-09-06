Sindelar and Blough will each play a full quarter Saturday
Jeff Brohm will tell us the when but just not the who with his quarterbacks.
Without giving out the names in his final media availability Thursday, Brohm laid out the quarterback plan for this Saturday against Eastern Michigan (Noon, Big Ten Network).
Purdue will pick a starter and that signal caller will have the first quarter and whoever doesn't start will get the second quarter. At halftime, Brohm and his staff will determine what the plan will be going forward for the final 30 minutes of play. However, the Boilermakers second-year head coach won't announce whether Elijah Sindelar or David Blough will get the start.
"Both guys deserve an opportunity to play and we’ll go that route and hopefully, both will play well," Brohm said. "That’s the goal, for both quarterbacks to play well and to make the decision tough on me. If that happens, I’ll be happy."
Brohm stressed Thursday evening that the "best case scenario" for Purdue and his program is for Sindelar and Blough to both play well and then force Brohm to figure out a way to possibly play them both in the second half.
"’I'm open to playing them both. If they continue to do good things and produce on the field, they’ll both continue to play," Brohm said. "That’s the best-case scenario for all, even though it doesn’t solve, maybe, that question. I would like to have a problem of two guys playing well when they go into the game."
Other notes from Brohm's media availability
- As much as he'd probably want to, Brohm can't dictate the weather in West Lafayette. His program can, however, simulate rain and wet conditions and that's exactly what the Boilermakers have been practicing under the last couple of days.
In anticipation of constant thunderstorms and wet field conditions for the game against Eastern Michigan on Saturday (Noon, Big Ten Network), Brohm ordered the footballs to be consistently drenched in water during team drill sessions the last two practices.
"I know it's not going to be the best conditions and so (Wednesday) we had a wet ball and today we really emphasized to put water on the ball throughout the entire practice and make sure we throw it a little bit and catch it," Brohm said. "It's one of those things where you've got to concentrate on it, be aware of it and you've got to be do some things and have some aggressiveness. That ball is the priority. We’ve got to be smart with the conditions and how it affects us."
- Senior DL Keiwan Jones is doubtful to play Saturday with an undisclosed injury and Brohm said, "We’ve probably got some others that will be game-time decisions as well.”
- Asked if he believes in the coaching cliche of always seeing the most improvement from Week 1 to Week 2, Brohm smiled and joked, "Well, we'll see."
"I'd like to hope we can improve a lot from Game 1 to Game 2 and I think in practice, it's been productive but again, we have to wait and see until the game," Brohm said.
- On continuing to target the tight ends in future games: "Always been a goal to get it to the tight ends and always taken pride in making sure we do that. The attempts to them (last week) obviously didn't work so we'll have to circle the wagons and make sure we get it to them a few other ways."
- On if Brohm ever had a game with three interceptions?
"I actually did, not in one half. But I actually did. It was actually at Texas A&M and other than that, I think I played pretty decent."
In the 1993 game at Texas A&M, Brohm went 12-of-30 passes for a season-low 117 yards in a 42-7 loss for Louisville in his senior season.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.