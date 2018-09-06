Jeff Brohm will tell us the when but just not the who with his quarterbacks.

Without giving out the names in his final media availability Thursday, Brohm laid out the quarterback plan for this Saturday against Eastern Michigan (Noon, Big Ten Network).

Purdue will pick a starter and that signal caller will have the first quarter and whoever doesn't start will get the second quarter. At halftime, Brohm and his staff will determine what the plan will be going forward for the final 30 minutes of play. However, the Boilermakers second-year head coach won't announce whether Elijah Sindelar or David Blough will get the start.

"Both guys deserve an opportunity to play and we’ll go that route and hopefully, both will play well," Brohm said. "That’s the goal, for both quarterbacks to play well and to make the decision tough on me. If that happens, I’ll be happy."

Brohm stressed Thursday evening that the "best case scenario" for Purdue and his program is for Sindelar and Blough to both play well and then force Brohm to figure out a way to possibly play them both in the second half.

"’I'm open to playing them both. If they continue to do good things and produce on the field, they’ll both continue to play," Brohm said. "That’s the best-case scenario for all, even though it doesn’t solve, maybe, that question. I would like to have a problem of two guys playing well when they go into the game."