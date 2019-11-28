This is it. Purdue's final game of 2019 is here. Will sophomore wideout Rondale Moore and senior defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal finally play? It has been a question looming over the team for weeks.

"I don’t wanna give away too many things," said Jeff Brohm after practice on Thursday. "If they have been able to practice and get through that, we’ll play them in the game. If not, that will determine that. "We have quite a few other guys who have not practiced much. A few tried to get out there today. Things went well to this point, so we’ll go out there with the guys who are able to play and some guys that are nicked up. I’m sure are gonna give it a good effort." The Boilermakers (4-7 overall; 3-5 Big Ten) could use all the help they can get facing Indiana (7-4 overall, 4-4 Big Ten) on Saturday in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. Purdue was eliminated from bowl consideration with last Saturday's loss at Wisconsin. Still, winning the Bucket for a third season in a row would be a nice way to cap what has been an often trying 2019 campaign marred by myriad injuries. Moore hurt his left hamstring on September 28 vs. Minnesota--on the same play that quarterback Elijah Sindelar broke his left clavicle--and has missed the last seven games. Neal hasn't played at all in 2019 after undergoing knee surgery after the 2018 season. Neal has tried to practice as recently as last week. Did he get reinjured then? "I am not at liberty to say anything on that aspect," said Brohm. "He tried to give it a go. He could not get it to where he is at. And due to respecting his privacy, we want to make sure we get him as healthy as we can and get him back to where he can feel good, function and play football." What about fifth-year senior running backs Richie Worhsip and Tario Fuller? Could they play on Saturday? "Richie, he tried to give it a go … health-wise, he can’t do it," said Brohm. "And Tario has somewhat been in the same boat. Both guys have done a great job and been great contributors to the team the last couple years. Been good leaders. It’s unfortunate. ..."



Senior Day

Purdue will bid farewell to a small class of seniors on Saturday in Ross-Ade Stadium. Jeff Brohm reiterated that just because a senior goes through the ceremonies, it doesn't mean he won't be back in 2020. "We have a couple guys, not many, that whether they go through Senior Day or not, they are gonna take a little time to figure out what they are gonna do when it comes to coming back and playing or moving on or going to the next step," said Brohm. "We try not to rush them. Give them some time. Whether or not they go on Senior Day won’t be a 100 percent determinant if they are coming back." Who would that be? "Guys like Elijah Sindelar and Lorenzo Neal probably are the two main ones," said Brohm. "You look at Richie Worship and a few others, it doesn’t look likely on some, but you never know. So, we just don't want to determine that yet." Linebacker Markus Bailey is gone for sure, said Brohm. He suffered a season-ending knee injury after the second game of the season in practice.



Blough gets NFL start

The Detroit Lions announced yesterday that David Blough would start on Thanksgiving Day vs. the Chicago Bears. It has been a quick climb for Blough, who went undrafted after his 2018 senior season, signed as a free-agent with the Cleveland Browns, was traded to the Lions and now finds himself a starter because of injury to others.

"I am happy for David. It couldn't have happened to a better guy," said Jeff Brohm. "Being a quarterback in the NFL is being in the right place at the right time. And I am hopeful that he takes advantage of it. He has worked extremely hard. I think he has good poise and composure." Brohm says he sent Blough a short, concise text this morning.

"I texted him earlier this morning," said Brohm. "I hope he goes out and takes advantage of his opportunity. I think I squeezed out six or seven years in the NFL and I never got a start in a regular-season game. So, when you get it, you have to take advantage of it. And I think he will. He'll play hard. Hopefully, his teammate will rally behind him. And I am hopeful that he plays well. The Lions on Thanksgiving Day is a special day. I am looking forward to watching a little today."

Criddle back to defense

Alex Criddle was moved from the defensive line to the offensive line in the offseason to help bolster the unit. But, the senior will get to close his career back at his original position.

"He has kind of been more of backup here lately on the o-line and really hasn’t gotten into the last couple of games," said Jeff Brohm. "On the d-line, we need more mass and weight and we wanted to give him a run last game to see if he can help us there."

Post-Indiana plans: Recruit, recruit, recruit