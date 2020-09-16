Purdue Recruiting Rewind: 1999
Joe Tiller and Co., had some momentum going, coming off back-to-back winning seasons and Alamo Bowl victories his first two seasons in West Lafayette. And it showed with another top 30 recruiting class.
Playing those bowls in San Antonio, Texas—where the Boilermakers beat Oklahoma State and Kansas State—allowed the program to continue to hit the Lone Star State hard, landing four signees from deep in the heart of Texas. California produced three signatures.
Pundits were impressed with the 19-man haul. Tom Lemming ranked the Boilermakers' 1999 class No. 6 in the Big Ten. It had a heavy flavor of defensive players with 12 inked, led by six ends and four linebackers.
