MORE RECRUITING REWINDS: 1997



Joe Tiller’s second recruiting class was hailed by Gold & Black as “the best recruiting class since Mollenkopf.” A big statement for a program coming off a 9-3 season and its first bowl since 1984.

Gold & Black wasn’t the only outlet impressed. Tom Lemming ranked Purdue’s class No. 2 in the Big Ten behind only Michigan.

“This is Purdue’s best class in 30 years, without a doubt,” said Lemming. “It’s the class that’s going to get Purdue into the next century at the top of the Big Ten.”

Tiller and Co., signed seven players from Indiana and five from Texas, which would be a fruitful state for Tiller during his career. The 27-man class was led by six running backs, four receivers and four offensive linemen.

It’s also worth noting that Purdue signed seven JC transfers—five of whom arrived in time for spring ball. The program had just 71 scholarship players in 1997, so Tiller wanted to balance out the sophomore and junior classes with JCs.

WR Randall Lane turned out to be the best of the bunch after arriving from Valley JC in Los Angeles. The Chicago native led Purdue in receiving in 1998, making 67 catches for 940 yards and seven TDs. The 6-1, 205-pound Lane is still No. 20 all-time at Purdue in catches (119) and yards (1,630) despite playing just two seasons in West Lafayette. He was rated the No. 5 JC in the nation by SuperPrep and also had offers from Illinois, Kansas, Iowa State, Colorado State and San Diego State.

Highest ranked offensive signee: WR A.T. Simpson. Purdue needed stud receivers to make Tiller’s “basketball on grass” offense go. And Simpson was the first touted wideout to sign on. The 6-5, 200-pound Simpson chose the Boilermakers over Michigan State, Kentucky, Ohio State, Indiana and Michigan, among others. Alas, the product of Cathedral High in Indianapolis never became a No. 1 option for Purdue. He finished his career with 50 catches for 491 yards (9.8 ypc) and three TDs.

Most productive offensive signee: RB Montrell Lowe. The diminutive (5-9) product of LaPorte, Texas, chose Purdue over Baylor, Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma. He led the Boilermakers in rushing each season from 1999-2001. He just missed a 1,000-yard season (998 yards) in 2000 during Purdue’s run to the Rose Bowl. Lowe is still No. 5 on Purdue’s all-time rushing list with 2,648 yards.

Story continues below video and photo

