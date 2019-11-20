Isaiah Thompson's breakout game this weekend — 17 points vs. Chicago State — was a very positive development for Purdue, but one that must be taken within the context of the opponent and game conditions, as 14 of his points and four of his five threes came in the second half of a blowout against an overmatched opponent.

That being said, any and all success for young players counts no matter the circumstance, and any momentum Thompson can generate is a welcomed sight for Purdue, especially if it means a potentially effective shooter might now be more eager to do so.