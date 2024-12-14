Advertisement
Published Dec 14, 2024
Purdue's fragility shows in Indy; but a better team lurks
Casey Bartley
Purdue's grueling non-conference schedule continued in Indianapolis today with Purdue suffering its third loss of the season to ranked Texas A&M, 70-66.


Before the calendar has flipped to 2025, Purdue has hosted Alabama, traveled to Marquette and Penn State, played NC State and Ole Miss on a neutral floor, taken on Maryland and just today, lost to Texas A&M in a semi-home game.


Unfortunately for Purdue, all these tests have shown an uncomfortable answer for Purdue - Purdue is a fragile team.



Maybe most unfortunate for Purdue, its toughest test still remains as it heads to Alabama to take on the #2 Auburn Tigers next Saturday.



The fragility of Purdue shouldn't be taken with recent connotations of the word. Purdue is not a weak team or broken, but it's clear that the sturdiness and absurd consistency of those Zach Edey teams that bordered on invincible has given way to a Purdue team that has more questions than answers.


The sky isn't falling. Purdue isn't a bad basketball team, but it is a struggling one after losing two of its last three games. The truth might be uncomfortable for Purdue fans.


It's been a long time since Purdue hasn't left its non-conference schedule as a dominant team.

