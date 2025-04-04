Former Purdue forward Camden Heide lands at Texas

Former Purdue basketball forward Camden Heide has reportedly landed at his new school. Per a report by On3's Joe Tipton, Heide has committed to Texas to play for new head coach Sean Miller and the Longhorns. Heide entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, and wasted little time finding a new home, as he committed to the Longhorns on Friday evening.

Heide was pursued by Texas out of high school where he was a four-star recruit in the 2022 recruiting class, before ultimately signing with the Boilermakers.

Heide is the first now former Boilermaker to commit to a new school in the transfer portal, while being the most recent to hit the open market this off-season. The 6-foot-7 forward joined Myles Colvin, Brian Waddell and Will Berg as the fourth Boilermaker to enter the portal earlier this week after months of rumors. Colvin, Waddell and Berg have yet to announced their plans for continuing their respective careers at another school, at the time of this writing.

The redshirt sophomore played a key role for the Boilermakers this season before his departure, averaging 4.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 19.7 minutes per game, while shooting 49% from the field and 39% from three-point range. Over his final three appearances with Purdue in the NCAA Tournament, Heide had a line of 8.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 64% from the field and connecting on 6-11 attempts from three-point range.

Heide will now get a fresh start in Austin, as will the Longhorns, with Sean Miller taking over for Rodney Terry, who was let go after three years at the helm.