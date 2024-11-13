Purdue signs Antione West Jr.

Matt Painter has his guard for the 2025 class. Antoine West Jr., 3-star guard out of Toledo, Ohio, has signed his letter of intent for what will be a very small 2025 class after Painter and his Boilers added five freshmen to last year's class.









West Jr. will be a true freshman in a loaded back court next year, but West fits the mold of what Purdue has prioritized in guards over the last decade. West is a smooth athlete, who handles the ball well and plays within himself on offense. He has one of the best pull-up jumpers in the country, flexing his ability to score from three and mid-range by getting to his own shots off the dribble.









West plays with good pace, looks for his shot, and has decent height at the guard spot. Purdue's backcourt of the future looks full of combo guards able to play off ball and on ball, something that West fits into as well. If his play making and ability to gets to the rim expands as he gets stronger, West becomes a potentially elite recruit. He'll likely rise up the ranks at Rivals through the year with a strong senior year performance.