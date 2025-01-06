Purdue signs Tennessee wide receiver transfer Nathan Leacock

An intriguing pass catcher is set to make their way to Purdue in 2025, as former Tennessee wide receiver Nathan Leacock has signed with the Boilermakers, a source confirms to Boiler Upload. On3's Pete Nakos was the first to report the news.

Leacock spent two years with the Volunteers before entering the transfer portal this off-season, having one catch for 13 yards. He played in three games on offense, holding a 61.7 Pro Football Focus grade, as well as limited snaps on special teams in 2024.

The North Carolina native was a top 100 recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, holding a four-star rating and being the 15th-ranked wide receiver in the class, according to Rivals. Leacock signed with Tennessee out of high school over offers from Florida, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and others.

Now, Leacock joins a new-look receiving corps in West Lafayette under offensive coordinator Josh Henson. The 6-foot-3 pass catcher becomes the fourth wide receiver to sign with the Boilermakers this cycle, joining Isaiah Myers (Charlotte), Chauncey Magwood (UCF) and Charles Ross (USC).

Purdue is looking to replace its top four wide receivers from a season ago, as Jahmal Edrine, Jaron Tibbs, Shamar Rigby and CJ Smith all entered the transfer portal following the firing of head coach Ryan Walters.

Leacock offers an intriguing addition to the group with untapped potential and a high pedigree as a high school recruit that Purdue will look to unlock in the Big Ten.