Advertisement
Published Mar 28, 2025
Purdue spring practice videos: Cornell Ford, Jesse Watson, Ahmad Branch
circle avatar
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DubJellison

Following Purdue's spring practice scrimmage on Friday, assistant head coach and wide receivers coach Cornell Ford, as well as receivers Jesse Watson and Arhmad Branch, met with the media to discuss the group's spring thus far.

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement