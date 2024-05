One of Purdue women's basketball's two transfer portal departures has now landed on her new destination as former forward Mary Ashley Stevenson announced her commitment to Stanford on Tuesday.

Stevenson shockingly entered the portal in April after just one season with the Boilermakers. The former four-star recruit averaged 9.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while being the co-B1G Freshman of the Year, alongside Nebraska's Natalie Potts.

The New York native now heads to the West Coast to usher in a new era of Cardinal basketball after the retirement of Tara VanDerveer. Under new head coach Kate Paye, Stevenson could be in line to start for Stanford, with her top competition being senior Brook Demetre and incoming freshmen Harper Peterson and Kennedy Umeh. Although, the Cardinal are looking to add some talent from the open market after losing pieces to the portal.