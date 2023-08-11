When it comes to consistency, Purdue volleyball is basically a metronome in the athletic department. Dave Shondell is entering his 21st season as the leader of the volleyball program. That makes him the longest tenured head coach in the athletic department. He has also built an incredibly successful program in that time.

Purdue has missed the NCAA Tournament only three times under Shondell: His first season in 2003 when they were 14-17, another 14-17 year in 2009, and in 2014 when Purdue was snubbed despite a 22-10 record. Twice he has been named Big Ten coach of the year, and he has taken Purdue to four Elite Eight appearances and six additional Sweet 16s. Under Shondell Purdue has become a regular in the nation’s top 15, and more of that is expected for 2023.