Purdue vs Penn State: How to watch, betting odds and more

Purdue football (1-8) returns home for the final time during the 2024 season, taking on the Penn State Nittany Lions for a Senior Day clash of Big Ten foes. James Franklin and company come into the game as a top four team in the College Football Playoff rankings, grabbing hold of the sixth seed.
Boiler Upload gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, coaching battle and more.
When, where and how to watch:
When: Saturday, November 16th at 3:30 PM ET
Where: West Lafayette, Indiana
Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium (61,441)
TV: CBS - Brad Nessler (PxP), Gary Danielson (Color), Jenny Dell (Sideline)
Radio: 96.5 FM WAZY - Tim Newton (PxP), Mark Hermann (Analyst), Kelly Kitchel (Sideline)
Coaching matchup: Ryan Walters vs. James Franklin
Purdue: Ryan Walters - (2nd season at Purdue; 2nd overall)
Coaching record: 5-16
Coaching record at Purdue: 5-16
Record against Penn State: 0-0
Accolades: N/A
Penn State: James Franklin - (11th season at Penn State; 14th overall)
Career Record: 120-55
Record at Penn State: 96-40
Record against Purdue: 3-0
Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion
Series History:
Penn State leads 16-3-1
The Nittany Lions have dominated the all-time series, beating the Boilermakers in ten straight matchups dating back to 2004. The most recent of those meetings was a 35-31 loss for Purdue in the 2022 season opener, marking the closest contest since the aforementioned victory in 2004.
Betting odds and trends:
As of Friday morning, Purdue is a 28.5-point underdog and the over/under for the matchup is set at 50.5, via FanDuel Sportsbook.