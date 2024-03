For the second year in a row Purdue has won the Big Ten men's basketball championship. After an 80-74 win Saturday night against Michigan State, Purdue is once again on top of the Big Ten with its record 26th conference title. First, we have the trophy presentation as the team accepts it from Gene Keady.

Here is Tom Izzo as he speaks to the media.

Braden Smith and Mason Gillis talked to the media afterwards.

Finally, Matt Painter talks to the media after the victory:

