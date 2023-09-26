Basketball season is nearly upon us. Monday afternoon marked the first day of official practice for Purdue women's basketball which is preparing for its third season under the direction of head coach Katie Gearlds.

After the program's first NCAA Tournament berth since 2016-2017, the Boilermakers are looking to continue building off of last season's success in 2023-24. Last season's progress has also made Purdue hungry for more according to senior Madison Layden.

"I think that just gives us more motivation and confidence this year that we know we can get there," Layden said. "It's gonna take a lot of work but I think we have a lot of motivation to get there."

Layden is a part of the core group of returners from last year, which will be the back bone of this year's team. The veteran forward is joined by fellow seniors Jeanae Terry, Abbey Ellis and Caitlyn Harper, along with junior wing Jayla Smith.

That group has been with the Boilermakers' head coach since she took over the program in 2021 and have now evolved into Purdue's core group of leaders heading into the season.

"The core that's back, [except] Caitlin have been with me since year one. So, those four have bought in and it's just a really fun group to have lead our program," Gearlds said.

While Gearlds has a strong nucleus of returners that have played significant minutes for the Boilermakers over the last couple of years, Purdue welcomed a giant recruiting class filled with talent to West Lafayette this off-season. Gearlds has been impressed by her leaders and their willingness to teach the younger crop of Boilermakers heading into the season.

"I think our five returners have done a really good job of kind of leading and teaching the new group what's expected. With that being said, the new group has just bought into the culture we're trying to build," Gearlds said.

That class includes top 100 recruits Mary Ashley Stevenson, Rashunda Jones and Amiyah Reynolds (who will redshirt after having surgery in February), along with talented wings Emily Monson and Sophie Swanson.

Stevenson, who is expected to find herself in a sizable role this season, believes the group is well rounded and has the potential to make an impact on the program in short order.

"It's really exciting to see all of us who are all very different players make our impacts in different ways and do that as a really close-knit group," Stevenson said.

The incoming freshmen have showed their head coach a lot both on and off the court in just a short time on campus, which has Gearlds ecstatic for the future of the group.

"Everything we thought they were is exactly what they have been for us," Gearlds said. "I think the community here and the university will love this group. I think it just goes back to they want Purdue to win and they bleed black and gold."

Purdue also welcomes a pair of transfer forwards to the mix, Mila Reynolds from Maryland and Alaina Harper from Grand Canyon, both of whom figure to see time in the front court this winter.

In addition to all of the new faces on the court, Purdue also welcomes two new assistant coaches to the fold to start the year who Katie Gearlds says are "exactly who I thought they were going to be."