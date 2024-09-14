Fighting Irish level Purdue

Advertisement

For the first time since 2013, Notre Dame made the short trip from South Bend to Ross-Ade Stadium.



After Notre Dame throttled Purdue and set a scoring record at Ross-Ade, 66-7, the Boilers might not want to invite Notre Dame back.



The first half started with Notre Dame gashing Purdue on the ground when Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love broke a run up the right side for a 48 yard TD, and the first half ended with backup running back Jadarian Price going 70 yards to the house with thirty seconds on the clock.



In between, Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard ran for 100 yards and 3 touchdowns, all in the first half.



When the first half was over, Purdue was down 49-0 as its offense failed to get to a 100 yards in the first half while also giving up a touchdown on a Hudson Card interception late in the half.



On Purdue's first possession of the second half, Purdue went four and out, going for it near its own thirty.



Notre Dame handed over the keys to its backup quarterback, Steve Angeli, and it didn't take Angelie long to capitlize finding Cooper Flanagan for a 28 yard touchdown pass.



For the first time, Card and his offense would respond on the next possession after Card found Kam Brown for a 52 yard gain that'd lead to Purdue's first touchdown on a five yard TD pass two plays later to De'Nylon Morrissette.



But that touchdown made it 49-7 and Notre Dame wasn't done adding points on the scoreboard.



A field goal and another touchdown would make it 59-7 as Purdue's offensive line continued to give up sacks to a Notre Dame defense that was too much for Graham Harrell's offense.



Hudson Card's day ended with him being sacked four times, going 11 of 24 with one touchdown and two interceptions. The numbers don't do Purdue's offensive struggles justice.



Devin Mockobee was held in check with 9 carries for 19 yards.



Purdue's receivers struggled to get free all game with tight end Max Klare the only Boiler with more than two receptions.



Purdue gained just 162 yards on offense while Purdue's defense gave up over 550 yards to Notre Dame, including over 300 yards on the ground.



With the game out of hand, it looked like Purdue might at least avoid some embarrassment. Notre Dame loomed close to the scoring record for points scored by an opposing team. The record is 62 points and Notre had 59 when it looked like Notre Dame was content to run the clock out.



But Purdue got the ball back with around eight minutes to play and with Hudson Card still out there, Card dropped back on third down. His pass was deflected at the line of scrimmage, popped into the air, and Notre Dame's Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa came down with the pass. The second interception of the game gave Notre Dame the ball near the red zone.



With a third string QB in, freshman Kenny Minchey would score another rushing touchdown on the ground a few plays later setting a new scoring record for a visiting team and putting the game at 66-7 Notre Dame.



This is the worst loss for Purdue in Ross-Ade history.

Opening drive

Beaux Collins on a pick route to the right for first first down. [6 yards]



Riley Leonard scrambles for 12 yards to Purdue 49 for first down.



Jeremiyah Love run wide right, cuts up the sideline for a 48 yard TD run. 7-0 Notre Dame lead.

Purdue's first drive

Run stuffed going right but then Hudson Card finds Jahmal Edrine on a slant route for 18 yards to the Purdue 38. Third and long and Card finds Jaron Tibbs short of the first down marker on a slant over the middle. Purdue's punt is a touchback.

Notre Dame second possession

Missed dump off pass and then a run stuff up the middle. Riley Leonard forced to scramble on third down and Thienemen chased him out of bounds ahead of the first down marker.

Purdue second drive

A holding penalty wipes off a Card completion to Drew Biber and gives Purdue 1st and 20 at its own 33. One Reggie Love III run for five yards before two incompletions under pressure leads to Purdue's second punt.

Notre Dame third drive

A delay of game by the Notre Dame out of the TV timeout led to a 1st and 15. Riley Leonard ran on first down for 7 yards. Love then made a Boiler miss at the line, then cut to the outside and ripped off a 21 yard run to the Notre Dame 40. Leonard then found Eli Raridon in the flat for a 12 yard game.



On third and 8 from Purdue 48, Notre Dame handed the ball off to Aneyas Williams up the middle for 9 yards to convert the first down. A pass to the right to Jayden Thomas would get Notre Dame down to the Purdue 15 after a missed tackle on a 12 yard reception.



Back to back designed Leonard runs would then get Notre Dame into the end zone for the second time, capped off by a 3 yard jaunt up the middle to give the Irish a 14-0 lead.

Purdue third drive

Needing to keep the defense off the field, Card hit Max Klare on a tight end screen for 22 yards as Graham Harrell's offense moved to no huddle. Offensive lineman Jalen Grant saved the drive by recovering a Max Klare fumble over the middle of the field, but the recovery set up a third and medium and Card was forced to throw quickly to the sidelines and Purdue would have to punt again.

Notre Dame fourth drive

Purdue holds up to two runs to set up a 3rd and 6th and then flushes Leonard out on third down before knocking him out of bounds at the Notre Dame 22 yard line for a three and out.

Purdue fourth drive

Purdue's offense goes three and out after a run, a short completion, and a sack on third down.

Notre Dame fifth drive

After Purdue held up Notre Dame on the first to runs of the drive, Leonard found Mitchell Evans for a six yard gain. The tight end was able to reach out for the first down. Love would then carry left for another first down on the next play, and then again on the next play to set up Notre Dame's offense at the Purdue 34 yard line.



After a stop on first down, Leonard kept a QB option and ran left. He got to the edge, broke a tackle, and narrowly avoided stepping out of bounds. A few broken tackles more and Leonard would go 34 yards for his second rushing touchdown of the game to give Notre Dame a 21-0 lead.

Purdue fifth drive

Another early down sack sank a Purdue drive and led to a 3rd and 19 where Card found Klare for 15 yards, but Purdue would be forced to punt again.

Notre Dame sixth drive

On 3rd and 2, Notre Dame's Leonard found Jayden Thomas wide open in the flat. Thomas bobbled the pass but had time to haul it in and get up the field for a gain of 23 yards before being brought down.



Purdue forced Notre dame into another 3rd down. This time Leonard was able to to move around in the pocket, then escape before scrambling up field for 11 yards and another first down to the Purdue 32 yard line.



Another third and long with Notre Dame needing 11 yards was converted when Leonard found Mitchell Evans on the left side short of the yardage, but Evans made a couple Boilers missed and picked up the first down. On the next play, Leonard burned Purdue with its legs again, getting one on one against Dillon Thieneman and breaking a tackle before getting into the end zone.



Notre Dame would go up 28-0.

Purdue sixth drive

Just when things looked like they couldn't get much worse, two Reggie Love III runs led to a first down. Then, Card, rushed left of the line was hit from behind, knocking the ball out and forward to where Notre Dame's Boubacor Traore would return the interception for a touchdown.



Notre Dame's lead would swell to 35-0.

Purdue seventh drive

Purdue's offense continued to flounder, going three and out after two incompletions and a sack on third down. Purdue would punt the ball back to Notre Dame with less than a minute left in the half.

Notre Dame's seventh drive

After a deep completion with less than a minute to play was called back by an offensive holding call, it looked like Notre Dame was content to run out the clock.



Back up running back Jadarian Price had other plans. Price took the hand off at the Notre Dame 30 yard line, went left, gone around the edge and took off towards the sideline. Then Price cut back up the middle of the field and found an opening where he went 70 yards for a touchdown, capping off one of Purdue's worst halves in program history.



Notre dame's lead would be 42-0 as it kicked the ball back to Purdue with 4 seconds remaining in the first half.

Start of 2nd Half

Purdue first drive

Trailing 42-0, Purdue decided to go for it on fourth and short on its own 39 yard line. For one of the few times this game, Hudson Card had plenty of time to find a receiver down the field, but despite the time, he couldn't find a receiver and threw a rushed ball to the right and into the hands of Notre Dame's Christian Gray. Luckily for Card, Gray fumbled the throw and it fell to the ground, but Purdue failed to convert and Notre Dame would take over at the Purdue 32.

Notre Dame first drive

Notre Dame with the game in hand brought in their backup QB, Steve Angeli, to start the second half.



On the second play of the drive, Angeli faked a hand off before finding a wide open Cooper Flanagan up the seam for a 28 yard TD pass to put the Irish up 49-0.

Purdue 2nd drive

Too little too late, but Purdue showed its first signs of life when Hudson Card found a wide open Kam Brown downfield for a 52 yard gain to the Notre Dame 5 yard line.



Card would cap off the drive finding De'Nylon Morrissette on a five yard out route at the pylons. Purdue's first score would put the game 49-7 with 9:33 left in the first quarter.

Notre Dame 2nd drive

A holding call on second down put Notre Dame behind the sticks. Angeli was able to convert on third down anyways, finding Jayden Harrison on a seam route for 42 yards to put Notre Dame at the Purdue 30 yard line.



Purdue was able to halt Notre Dame on a third down WR screen. Mitch Jeter would knock in a 42 yard field goal to put the game at 52-7.

Purdue 3rd drive

Purdue's drive ended with another sack and another three and out.

Notre Dame's 3rd drive

Angeli would wrap up another touchdown drive with an 8 yard pass to Kevin Bauman to make it 59-7.

Purdue's 4th drive

Another sack ends another Purdue drive three and out.

Notre Dame 5th drive

Purdue holds Notre Dame offense and gets the ball back at the 24 after a punt.

Purdue 6th drive

Card's pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted and returned close to the Notre Dame red zone.

Notre Dame 6th drive