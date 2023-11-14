Lance Jones has changed what Purdue looks like on both sides of the ball. His speed, strength at the guard spot, and tenacity on the defensive end has helped Purdue feel like a different team. Again Jones ability to force turnovers and then get by defenders going the other way created easy points for a Purdue team that had to work last year to score away from Zach Edey.



It's opened things up for Braden Smith who looks like someone who finally found a running mate that can keep up with him. Smith is now playing the best ball of his career, in part to that.



Jones looked a lot more comfortable for the second game in a row in being aggressive on offense. Maybe a little too comfortable in that first half when the Lance Jones that took nearly 300 threes last year while shooting under 30% at Southern Illinois popped his head up in West Lafayette, forcing up long and hurried threes. Or as Matt Painter poignantly described it:



"I wish Lance would come out of Crawfordsville when he shoots his threes," Matt Painter said after the games when describing his teams timely three point shooting. For the next few seconds Painter perplexed over what small Indiana town would be appropriate for Jones going the other way down the court, but the heart of that matter is that the thing that makes Jones such a great fit for this team. What makes him exactly what this team needs, is also something that Painter needs to help harness.



Can Jones keep the aggression while just pulling it in a little.