Question marks for Purdue football at the bye week

VIDEO: Ryan Walters speaks after Purdue’s loss to Oregon
Purdue head coach Ryan Walters after the Boilermakers’ 35-0 loss to Oregon on Friday night.
Quick Wrap | Oregon 35, Purdue 0| Shut out at home
Purdue loses its sixth straight as it hosts Big Ten Oregon for the first time.
Purdue Availability Report: Nyland Green and Hudson Card OUT vs. Oregon
Purdue football released its official availability report prior to Friday night's game against Oregon.
Purdue vs. No. 2 Oregon: How to watch, betting odds and more
When, Where, How to Watch Purdue’s road matchup against No. 2 Oregon on Friday night in West Lafayette.
Purdue football has the chance to sit down and breath for the first time this season, with a bye week in West Lafayette. A 1-6 start to the season has the Boilermakers reeling and in need of an off week before a brutal stretch to end the season.
Boiler Upload presents four questions at the bye week, including Ryan Walters' job security concerns, the quarterback situation and more.
