GoldandBlack.com

Analysis ($): Thursday's practice

After Day 1, in which a lot of footballs hit the ground on deep pass attempts, Jackson Anthrop got the message immediately.

The sophomore wide receiver, who led Purdue in receptions last season, made two long touchdown catches Thursday after the 5-foot-11 slot receiver seemed to respond to the directive of his head coach from the previous day that the vertical passing game was less than satisfactory.

""The great thing is from the middle of last season to this first game (in 2018) we've truly focused on the things we're not doing well," Brohm said Wednesday. "Catching deep balls, catching contested balls, beating press coverage and having consequences when it didn't happen. If we do, we can start where we finished (in 2017); if we don't, it'll be a tough road.""

Anthrop had a 30-35 yard touchdown pitch-and-catch in a skelly drill, where he beat the nickel corner and his safety in coverage over the middle on a double move, fake flag and post route. Later in practice he hauled in a long touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone on a route similar to his first touchdown reception from Elijah Sindelar in the season opener against Louisville. The difference in Anthrop's catch Thursday afternoon, aside from the fact this was only an early training camp practice, was he had to make a very athletic adjustment to the ball as compared to being wide open vs. Louisville. However, starting out fast is nothing new to the Purdue legacy, who made 17 catches with four touchdowns in his first three college games last season.

"It's not a surprise anymore. Jackson is consistent about running the routes and being exactly where he needs to be in order to make a play," Sindelar said Thursday. "He's durable too so when you throw him something over the middle, he'll go get it. I mean, you don't try to get your receiver killed but if he gets rocked on a catch, he just bounces back up."