GoldandBlack.com

Jeff Brohm's statement of 'time will tell' regarding linebacker Tobias Larry stood for about 24 hours.

Whatever disciplininary matter kept the Purdue sophomore linebacker out of the first day of preseason practice were evidently resolved in time for Larry to debut at preseason practice Thursday. He joined Purdue's second-string linebackers in his first practice of camp.

Larry missed the first day of preseason practice with what Purdue's second-year head coach said Wednesday was 'a discipline issue' but Brohm's somewhat ominous quote that 'time will tell' to a question on when or if Larry would return to the Boilermakers ultimately resulted in a 24-hour practice delay.

Due to the 220-pound linebacker missing the first day of practice, Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt elected to work him with the second unit of linebackers Thursday afternoon. For the second straight day this preseason, Purdue moved a player to second-string linebacker as an experiment due to the Boliermakers lacking depth at that position. Larry was lined up in practice Thursday with freshman Elijah Ball — a defensive back primarily — and redshirt freshman Jonah Williams from near-by West Lafayette High School.

For the second straight day, Purdue was still missing sophomore linebacker Derrick Barnes and newly eligible Jack Smith from its linebacker grouping in practice.

Purdue's first-string linebacker unit again included junior Markus Bailey at the weak-side position, sophomore Cornel Jones at the strong-side position and Jaylin Alexander at the middle linebacker spot.