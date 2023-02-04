Quick Wrap - #1 Purdue 74, #22 IU 79 - IU Storms Again
A late second half push wasn't enough to keep IU from storming the court again.
For the second straight year, Purdue went into Assembly Hall, and left to IU fans storming the court after a loss. This time, Purdue fell 79-74, after trailing by as much as 16 in the first half.
Trayce Jackson-Davis had 25 points and 7 rebounds while Zach Edey had 33 points and 18 assists.
But Purdue turned the ball over 16 times and IU edged Purdue 20-8 on points off turnover and Purdue could never get the game back to even after going into half down double-digits.
Mopping Up
After winning for the first time against Purdue in 11 tries last season when Purdue came to Assembly Hall, IU's faithful were as loud and ready to welcome their rival as ever. Before the game started the crowd was chanting obscenities at Purdue.
There's not a better rivalry in sports.
Purdue elected to try and defend Trayce Jackson-Davis with Caleb Furst to start. That meant Zach Edey would be on Race Thompson. Thompson took advantage of the space given by the big man on the first possession to knock down a mid-range jumper on IU's first possession to take an early 2-0 lead.
Edey turned the ball over on his first touch of the game when IU sent a double-team his way, but Purdue got a stop and on the next possession, Smith found Furst in the corner for an early three-point shot that gave Purdue a 3-2 lead.
Jalen Hood-Schifino responded with IU's second mid-range jumper off a curl and IU took the lead back.
Edey's first basket came on a put back and Purdue took the one point lead back.
Trey Galloway then knocked down a three off the top of the key when Braden Smith went under a screen and IU took the 7-5 lead.
Fleetcher Loyer would turn the ball over on an in bounds and Trayce Jackson-Davis would get two free throws at the other end. He'd make both to extend the lead to four.
Edey would get a dunk off a drive and dish by Braden Smith on the next possession. He'd make the dunk and draw a foul to cut the IU lead to 9-8.
Newman would foul Race Thompson on the next play and IU would get two more free throws to go up 11-8.
Caleb Furst's would dunk a Zach Edey attempted put back off a Braden Smith missed lay up to get the game to 11-10, IU.
IU would then go on a run while Edey picked up his first foul and went to the bench.
Galloway would hit a floater to extend the lead to 13-10. TJD would then hit a hook shot to move the game to 15-10. A thunderous left hand dunk on his next post touch over Trey Kaufman-Renn would have IU up 17-10 at home early.
Another turnover by Purdue would lead to a hard foul by Mason Gillis at the other end. The officials would briefly review it before determining it was a common foul.
Malik Reneau would make both free throws to extend IU's run and give them a 19-10 lead with just over 12 minutes in the first half.
Purdue couldn't stop turning the ball over and IU was taking advantage of it at the other end. A strip of Loyer would lead to an alley oop dunk for TJD at the other to give IU a 21-10 lead. IU had an 8-1 edge in the turnover battle at this point.
Purdue hadn't scored in 4:37 when Braden Smith drove right and drew a foul at the hoop that got him two free throws.
Smith would miss the first but knock down the second to cut the lead to ten with under 12 to play in the first half.
A TJD missed was grabbed by Reneau who finished with a hook shot of his own to give IU the 12 point lead.
Edey responded by putting a Smith miss at the basket back in over TJD, but Galloway got free for another floater and IU went right back up 12.
Ethan Morton bailed out a possession going nowhere with a pull up jumper with the shot clock expiring.
Kaleb Banks was called for goal tending on a Fletcher Loyer lay up. It was Loyer's first basket and got Purdue back to a single-digit deficit.
Back to back fouls by IU would put David Jenkins Jr. to the line for a one and one but the normally good from the line guard missed and IU would get an open three from Tamar Bates at the other end to fall to go up 28-17.
Purdue continued to miss free throws. Loyer drew a foul on a pump fake, but missed the first before hitting the second to put the game back to 10 points.
Again Purdue got just one of two free throws to go. Trey Kaufman-Renn dropped the game to 9 points before Miller Kopp got free for a three in the corner. IU would go up 31-19.
Edey would get a dunk off another Smith feed, but JHS would get another pull up jumper from the free throw line to fall for IU.
IU would be up 33-21 when Braden Smith would draw another foul and go to the line for two free throws. He'd make the first and miss the second to keep Purdue at 50% from the line.
Edey would lose an entry pass from Ethan Morton and IU would again turn turnovers into points, with Trayce Jackson-Davis skying for a two-handed dunk in transition.
Painter would call a timeout with his Boilermakers trailing 35-22 with 5:50 remaining in the first half.
Edey and TJD would trade baskets with Edey hitting a hook shot over TJD and TJD getting free on a roll, receiving a perfectly lobbed ball at the rim that he threw down with two hands.
Edey would make a falling away hook on the next possession and draw a foul, but miss the free throw to keep Purdue down 37-26.
Then Edey would pick up his second foul on a floater from TJD that would go in. It was Edey's second foul. TJD's free throw would give IU a 40-26 lead with just under 5 minutes left in the game.
Loyer drew a foul after a rare TJD miss and knocked down both free throws to cut IU's lead to 12 with just over three minutes to play.
But TJD found Miller Kopp in the corner for another three and IU responded instantly.
IU lead, 43-28. A Newman three was missed at the other end and Gillis was called for a foul on the rebound.
TJD would get two more free throws. Jackson-Davis would make the first and miss the second, extending IU's lead to 16 points.
Reneau would be called for a foul on Edey on the rebound.
Edey would make his first free throw and the second to make the game 44-30 with 2:36 left in the half.
A late double against TJD leads to more points for IU as Bates finds Banks cutting baseline for a dunk. Trey Kaufman-Renn responded with a hook shot over TJD at the other end to keep the game at 14.
Banks would draw a foul on a missed three for IU and get to the free throw line but he'd miss the front end of a one and one.
Loyer would finally get a three to go for Purdue off a Braden Smith pass and it cut IU's lead to 46-35 with a minute left in the half.
TJD would draw another foul, this one on Loyer, his second, and make two more free throws to push the lead back to 13 for IU.
Purdue's worst half the season kept getting worse, with TJD finally missing just to have David Jenkins Jr. finally getting possession of the ball before having it stripped out of his hands with ten seconds left in the half. Purdue's 11th turnover of the half.
Banks would finish the half making a lay up off the turnover, IU's 12th point off turnovers compared to Purdue's 1.
IU would go into halftime leading the #1 Purdue Boilermakers, 50-35.
Edey started the second half making a lefty hook shot over Trayce Jackson-Davis to cut IU's lead to 50-37.
TJD would respond with his first bucket of the half, but Edey would go right back at him and hit another hook shot. Purdue would trail 52-39.
Edey would get his third straight bucket to start the half, spinning and finishing again with his left hand at the rim. Jalen Hood-Schifino would hit a floater going the other way to push IU's lead back to 13, 54-41.
Fletcher Loyer would get into semi-transition and attack the rim against an IU defense that wasn't set to cut the lead to 11.
Edey would hit his fourth field goal of the half on the right block and get Purdue to single-digits. IU's lead dropped to 54-45 with four minutes gone in the second half.
Trayce Jackson-Davis would hit one free throw and miss one after drawing a foul before Zach Edey found Mason Gillis for a three that cut IU's lead down to 7, 55-48 with 14 minutes left in the game.
Gillis would then hit a circus lay up around TJD with his left hand to bring IU's down all the way to five after a Zach Edey block at the other end.
A Hood-Schifino pull up would hit the back of the rim and go straight in the air and then back down through the net to give IU a 57-50 lead. Smith would miss a wide open mid-range jumper at the other end and IU would have a chance to extend the lead again.
TJD would challenge Edey at the rim and miss on a roll but Reneau was there for an easy put back. Then Edey would be called for a charge on the other end in the post. That would be Edey's third foul of the game.
IU's lead was back to 9, 59-50.
TJD extended the lead to 61-50 with a lay up over Edey before David Jenkins Jr. hit his first three in the rivalry, cutting the game back down to 8.
Gillis got beat on a cut by TJD and TJD quickly pushed IU up 63-53 with a lay up after a lob from Reneau.
Smith was able to drive and find Brandon Newman in the corner for a three on Purdue's next possession.
Smith found David Jenkins Jr. for his second three of the game after a TJD travel and IU's lead fell to 63-59.
Reneau responded with a hook shot in the post to give IU a 6 point lead again.
Edey was able to finish another hook shot over TJD after Furst kept the possession alive drawing a foul on a David Jenkins Jr. miss from the corner.
Schifino missed a tough floater at the other end with Newman contesting, but Purdue turned the ball over and Schifino had a lane to the rim, but appeared to land wrong as Smith went for the ball and he was unable to finish in transition.
TJD was just able to save the possession by throwing the ball off Smith's leg and out of bounds as both teams went to the bench with 7:31 left in the game.
Schifino's injury looked bad at the time, a no-contact knee, but he was back on the floor the next possession.
He must be alright because he connected on his next shot, hitting a mid range jumper to give IU a 6 point lead again.
Trayce Jackson-Davis was then called for his third foul.
Smith would miss a lay up on the ensuing play but Edey was there to clean it up with a dunked put back. IU lead, 67-63.
IU would then get called for a shot clock violation on their next possession when Schifino's bull up at the buzzer missed everything. Purdue would get a chance to cut the lead to one possession with 6 minutes remaining.
Purdue would do just that when Edey hit a lay up after dropping baseline past TJD.
TJD would miss a tough shot around Edey and Furst, and Purdue would get the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead for the first time since early in the first half after trailing by as much as 16.
But Smith turned it over trying to get the ball into Edey and IU responded with Schifino hitting another pull up from mid range.
IU's lead extended to 69-65.
Caleb Furst then backed Race Thompson down low and drew a foul on a shot. He'd go to the line with 4:05 on the clock and miss the first.
He'd make the second to make the game 69-66, IU.
Galloway would then fake Smith on a pass and hit a floater at the rim to go up 5.
Furst would then turn the ball over, trying to get an entry pass over Trayce Jackson-Davis and foul TJD with 3:15 left in the game.
TJD would miss a spinning lay up at the rim and Purdue would get a chance to cut into the lead again.
Loyer would get by his man and finish at the rim, going up and under to cut the lead to 71-68.
An Edey block would lead to a strip on the rebound and Smith would hit his first basket of the game, a leaning floater to pull within 1, 71-70 around the two minute mark.
TJD would challenge Edey at the rim and miss a shot, but the ball would go directly to Race Thompson who drew a foul on the put back. He'd make the first and the second to go back up 3.
Smith would get caught in the air on Purdue's next possession after an offensive rebound gave them a second try to tie the game, and would have to force a pass to the corner where Thompson was waiting. The steal was Purdue's 16th turnover of the game.
Schifino was able to give IU a 75-70 lead on the next possession after a timeout. With the shot clock expiring, he got a screen up top from Jackson-Davis, drove into Edey, and made a difficult finish as he went crashing to the ground.
Edey made a quick hook shot after a timeout with 15 seconds left to cut the lead to 75-72. Purdue would be forced to foul on the in bounds and Trey Galloway would go to the line. Galloway would make the first, pushing it to two possessions, and the second.
Edey would get another lay up to cut the lead back to 77-74 but the clock would tick down to 4.1 seconds.
Purdue would force IU to call a timeout to avoid the five second violation on the next in bounds.
But Schifino was able to get free for a run away dunk and for the second straight year IU stormed the court again Purdue.
IU wins 79-74.