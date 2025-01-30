VIDEO: Players, Painter preview Indiana

See what the Boilermakers said ahead of the first leg of their rivalry matchup:
"It's just like a dream come true, really," Goldsberry said of his new offer from the Boilermakers.
Boiler Upload checks in with 2026 athlete Trevor Gibbs after his visit to West Lafayette and new offer from the Boilers.
Purdue women's basketball falters in Champaign, falling to Illinois for eighth straight loss.
An anonymous NFL scout provides insight into Purdue football's draft prospects ahead of the NFL Draft.
