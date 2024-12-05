Quick Wrap | Purdue 70, Penn State 81 | Boilers breakdown in PA

Advertisement

Purdue starts conference play with a loss for its second straight season.

Purdue looked like the #8 team going into an arena it hasn't lost in since 2014 through the first two minutes of action against the 7-1 Penn State Nittany Lions.



Purdue jumped out to a 5-0 lead with Trey Kaufman-Renn free throws book ending a Fletcher Loyer three-pointer.





Then Penn State got an offensive rebound, then forced a steal, and another steal, and another one after that, and 24 turnovers later, Penn State had its way with Purdue, dropping the #8 Boilers, 81-70.



It was a night that Matt Painter would like to forget. His 7-1 Purdue team dropped to 0-2 on the road and 7-2 on the season after its second double-digit loss in two road games.







It was an ugly game. The two teams combined for over 50 free throws and 40 turnovers, but Penn State, unlike Purdue, looked comfortable playing in the slop.





A late game hot shooting streak by CJ Cox helped close the final deficit, but make no mistake about, Purdue was blown out by Penn State in a way that will have the country questioning Purdue's top-10 ranking.









Purdue has gone into every game this season knowing that it's going to get production from its two stars, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Braden Smith. The Nittany Lions harassed both all night and the two combined for their worst games of the season



Kaufman-Renn had 15 points, but a career-high 7 turnovers. Penn State's physicality inside against TKR was relentless and despite the physicality, the whistle was inconsistent at best. After another frustrating post possession finished with a ball being hacked out of Kaufman-Renn's hands and then being called out on him, Matt Painter had seen enough.



The usually mild-mannered coach was called for a technical, his first in nearly a decade.



Purdue struggled to get into action or to get TKR inside. When TKR got the ball inside, he struggled to hold onto the ball as officials allowed Penn State to play physical with the big man inside.





Smith was a non-factor on offense as Penn State hard hedges and kept him off balance for the entire game.

Things didn't get prettier from there. While Purdue's offense struggled the entire game, Penn State was able to take advantage of Purdue's inability to contain the dribble, leading to a lot of open threes on the perimeter.







Freddie Dilione knocked down 2 of 3 three pointers, including an early second round three to push Penn State's lead to 45-27.











