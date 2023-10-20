What did Jeff Brohm leave behind? His final recruiting class is one that we are just now beginning to see development from. The 2022 class was built off of Purdue’s excellent 2021 season where it won nine games for the first time in 18 years. By this point we were seeing results on the field and Brohm was established as a coach that could turn things around quickly. He had done it in year one and year five was an overwhelming success after two down years in 2019 and 2020. That resulted in a class that was 32nd nationally, a full 40 spots higher than 2021.

Much of it redshirted in 2022, so we are only just now beginning to see some of the results. This is the class that will likely be affected by the coaching change the most. They are guys recruited fully Brohm, but many will never get to play under him. Can they adapt to what Ryan Walters wants to do? That is the largest question for this group.