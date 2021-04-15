 Purdue Boilermakers Football, Leroy Keyes
Simulcast: Keyes' impact on Purdue

Keyes had a constructive relationship with his head coach Jack Mollenkopf. Here the duo are pictured on the sidelines at Illinois in 1967.
Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

To listen: Click here

Leroy Keyes, who passed away Thursday morning at the age of 74, made a significant impact at Purdue University both on and off the football field. In this podcast, Tom Dienhart and Alan Karpick share memories with Keyes' Purdue classmate, long-time friend and fellow student-athlete Ralph Taylor.

