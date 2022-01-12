Source: Purdue co-OC/WR coach JaMarcus Shephard leaving for Washington

Purdue co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard is leaving for Washington to coach receivers for first-year coach Kalen DeBoer, according to a source. It's not known if he'll have another title.



Shephard was part of Jeff Brohm's original Purdue staff in 2017, coming to West Lafayette after spending 2016 at Washington State working for Mike Leach. Prior to that, Shephard spent five years at Western Kentucky where Brohm was head coach from 2014-16.

The Fort Wayne, Ind., native and graduate of DePauw was a valuable member of the Boilermaker staff who recruited and groomed two of the best wideouts in school history: Rondale Moore and David Bell. Each year, Shephard's wideout group was among the best units on the team.

Shephard is the second Boilermaker assistant to leave since the end of the 2021 season. Purdue saw co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Brad Lambert leave for Wake Forest to be defensive coordinator. Lambert called the defense.



It's believed Boilermaker cornerbacks coach James Adams will follow Lambert to Wake Forest if offered a position on the staff of Demon Deacons' coach Dave Clawson.

