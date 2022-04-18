Southern Indiana's Trent Sisley's an early Purdue 2025 target

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue's focused right now on the 2023 high school class, and then 2024, but two clear Boilermaker priorities have already come to light for the 2025 class.

Fishers' Jalen Haralson is one, and the other: Southern Indiana's Trent Sisley.

The sort of highly skilled and versatile forward Matt Painter tends to be drawn to, the 15-year-old from Heritage Hills High School was offered by Purdue months ago.

"It was crazy, because we'd just started fall workouts," Sisley said a few weekends back, at his Indy Heat grassroots program's practice in Indianapolis. A few coaches came in and one morning Matt Painter came in and offered me a scholarship, and IU offered a few weeks later. It was crazy."

It's not difficult to figure out what coaches have seen in Sisley to be able to project him years out.

He's all of 6-foot-7, pushing 200 pounds right now, perhaps on his way to 6-8, 6-9, 6-10. His older brother, Blake, who just transferred from Evansville to Wright State, is listed at 6-9.

Trent Sisley handles the ball like a wing and shot close to 40-percent from three-point range for Heritage Hills as a freshman, while also averaging nine rebounds or so and often exploiting smaller defensive players in the post.

It's that sort of versatility that Purdue's always coveted at the 4, but so is just about everyone else nowadays.

For that reason, Sisley figures to be on the verge of quite an active recruitment.

To this point, Purdue and Indiana have offered. During the first evaluation period in Orlando last weekend, Cincinnati, Wisconsin, Virginia, Ohio State and Stanford were among those who watched Indy Heat's 16-and-under team, for which Sisley is playing up a year.

That team has a number of high-major prospects — Haralson and Kanon Catchings among them — but Sisley was one of the primary draws for those coaches.

Purdue will drawn to that team again this weekend during the second April evaluation weekend, as Nike's EYBL circuit visits the Indianapolis area.