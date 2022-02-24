Sources: Special teams coach Marty Biagi leaving Purdue for Ole Miss

Purdue special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach Marty Biagi is leaving for a similar job at Ole Miss, GoldandBlack.com has learned from multiple sources.



Biagi came to Purdue before the 2020 season from North Texas. Biagi was the fourth special teams coordinator since Jeff Brohm arrived in 2017, as Tony Levine held the job in Brohm's first season and Mark Tommerdahl ran special teams in 2018 before Kevin Wolthausen took over in 2019.

Purdue has already made four changes to its staff this offseason, hiring Garrick McGee from Florida to coach receivers and Ashton Youboty from Youngstown State to coach cornerbacks while promoting David Elson to linebackers coach from a quality control job and Ryan Wallace to tight ends/assistant offensive line coach from an off-field role.

Purdue starts spring practice on Monday.

