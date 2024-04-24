With new NCAA rules announced, all players that are entering the portal must do so by May 1st including grad transfers. In years past, grad transfers had a longer window to enter the portal and find a place on a team. Now, all players will have to enter the portal in the next week to decide if they're going to find another school to play for.



So what better time to have Joe Jackson on from the Feed The Post Youtube page, where he puts up a ton of great film work and breakdowns of players and teams, to talk all things Big Ten portal. There's been a lot of shaking up of rosters in the Big Ten and we're not even done with all the moving pieces.



Joe and I touch on a few of the biggest changes, outlooks for IU and Illinois, Ohio State and Michigan, and a couple of the nicer pick ups around the conference. Joe gives insight into some of the players that have moved, how they'll fit, and which teams he thinks are set up to contend in the Big Ten.



This is an early look at the portal and I'll make sure to have a few different people on over the next few weeks to make sense of all the ensuing mess.



