The envelope, please: Week 3 awards
Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …
GAMES
Play this again: Louisiana Tech 31, Southern Miss 30
Never play this again: Notre Dame 52, South Florida 0
What? Boston College 26, Duke 6
Huh? SMU 65, North Texas 35
Are you kidding me? Miami 47, Louisville 34
Oh. My. God: Marshall 17, Appalachian State 7
Told you so: Clemson 49, The Citadel 0
COACHES
Wish I were him: Josh Heupel, UCF
Glad I'm not him: Jeff Scott, USF
Lucky guy: Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State
Poor guy: Willie Fritz, Tulane
Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Skip Holtz, Louisiana Tech
Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: David Cutcliffe, Duke
Desperately seeking … anything: Dino Babers, Syracuse
TEAMS
Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Cincinnati
Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Duke
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Austin Peay
Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Marshall
Dang, they're good: Notre Dame
Dang, they're bad: Middle Tennessee
Did the season start? Louisiana Monroe
Can the season end? Wake Forest
Can the season never end? Coastal Carolina
NEXT WEEK
Ticket to die for: Kentucky at Auburn
Upset alert: Texas Tech over Texas in Lubbock
Must win: Georgia over Arkansas in Fayetteville
Great game no one is talking about: Army at Cincinnati
Intriguing coaching matchup: Florida’s Dan Mullen vs. Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin
Go apple picking instead of watching: Kansas at Baylor
Who's bringing the body bags? Kansas State at Oklahoma
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.