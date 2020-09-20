Luke Fickell's Cincinnati squad took care of business--as expected--on Saturday. (AP)

Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: Louisiana Tech 31, Southern Miss 30

Never play this again: Notre Dame 52, South Florida 0

What? Boston College 26, Duke 6 Huh? SMU 65, North Texas 35

Are you kidding me? Miami 47, Louisville 34

Oh. My. God: Marshall 17, Appalachian State 7

Told you so: Clemson 49, The Citadel 0

COACHES

Wish I were him: Josh Heupel, UCF Glad I'm not him: Jeff Scott, USF

Lucky guy: Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State

Poor guy: Willie Fritz, Tulane

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Skip Holtz, Louisiana Tech Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: David Cutcliffe, Duke

Desperately seeking … anything: Dino Babers, Syracuse

TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Cincinnati

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Duke

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Austin Peay

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Marshall

Dang, they're good: Notre Dame

Dang, they're bad: Middle Tennessee

Did the season start? Louisiana Monroe Can the season end? Wake Forest Can the season never end? Coastal Carolina



NEXT WEEK