 The envelope, please | weekly awards
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-20 09:53:29 -0500') }} football Edit

The envelope, please: Week 3 awards

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Luke Fickell's Cincinnati squad took care of business--as expected--on Saturday.
Luke Fickell's Cincinnati squad took care of business--as expected--on Saturday. (AP)

Week Two awards


Every week, I'll scan the nation and hand out awards. Without further ado … the envelope, please …

GAMES

Play this again: Louisiana Tech 31, Southern Miss 30

Never play this again: Notre Dame 52, South Florida 0

What? Boston College 26, Duke 6

Huh? SMU 65, North Texas 35

Are you kidding me? Miami 47, Louisville 34

Oh. My. God: Marshall 17, Appalachian State 7

Told you so: Clemson 49, The Citadel 0

COACHES

Wish I were him: Josh Heupel, UCF

Glad I'm not him: Jeff Scott, USF

Lucky guy: Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State

Poor guy: Willie Fritz, Tulane

Desperately seeking a P.R. man: Skip Holtz, Louisiana Tech

Desperately seeking sunglasses and a fake beard: David Cutcliffe, Duke

Desperately seeking … anything: Dino Babers, Syracuse

TEAMS

Thought you'd kick butt, you did: Cincinnati

Thought you'd kick butt, you didn’t: Duke

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you did: Austin Peay

Thought you'd get your butt kicked, you didn’t: Marshall

Dang, they're good: Notre Dame

Dang, they're bad: Middle Tennessee

Did the season start? Louisiana Monroe

Can the season end? Wake Forest

Can the season never end? Coastal Carolina

NEXT WEEK

Ticket to die for: Kentucky at Auburn

Upset alert: Texas Tech over Texas in Lubbock

Must win: Georgia over Arkansas in Fayetteville

Great game no one is talking about: Army at Cincinnati

Intriguing coaching matchup: Florida’s Dan Mullen vs. Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin

Go apple picking instead of watching: Kansas at Baylor

Who's bringing the body bags? Kansas State at Oklahoma

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}